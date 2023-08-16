Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 292,700 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the July 15th total of 354,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCCI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $45.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,393,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,246,000 after purchasing an additional 89,308 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,122,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,246,000 after buying an additional 271,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,983,000 after buying an additional 16,304 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,112,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,035,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,094,000 after buying an additional 54,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCCI traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.04. 225,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.43. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $47.98.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

(Get Free Report)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

