Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 292,700 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the July 15th total of 354,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCCI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $45.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ HCCI traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.04. 225,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.43. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $47.98.
About Heritage-Crystal Clean
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
