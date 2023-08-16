Hermez Network Trading 1% Lower Over Last Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $4.72 or 0.00016216 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $172.48 million and approximately $2,227.86 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.73093745 USD and is up 9.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $4,368.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

