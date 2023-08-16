Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Short Interest Update

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,310,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 22,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRTX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Adam Morgan bought 2,486,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $3,406,839.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,986,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,839.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 9.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 193,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 16,720 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,665,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 576,692 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 407,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 171,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRTX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.71. 556,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,595. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.90. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 115.80% and a negative return on equity of 1,666.38%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for acute care and oncology patients. Its product portfolio includes SUSTOL, CINVANTI, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

