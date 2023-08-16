Herr Investment Group LLC Grows Stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Herr Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) by 958.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,293,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,793,585 shares during the quarter. BRF accounts for 0.5% of Herr Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Herr Investment Group LLC’s holdings in BRF were worth $6,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in BRF by 123.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,104,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 1,160,906 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of BRF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 332,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in BRF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 300,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in BRF by 890.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 452,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in BRF during the first quarter valued at about $3,661,000. Institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised BRF from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BRF from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BRF in a report on Friday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRF has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.20.

BRFS traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.14. 8,810,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,844,777. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Brf S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter. BRF had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

