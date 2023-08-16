Herr Investment Group LLC Has $14.49 Million Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Herr Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,931 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Herr Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Herr Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $14,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,198,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 229,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,742,000 after buying an additional 153,432 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 180,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,901,000 after buying an additional 19,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 32,244 shares during the period.

PPLT stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $82.11. 49,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,974. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $76.09 and a 12 month high of $104.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.14.

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

