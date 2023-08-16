Herr Investment Group LLC Lowers Position in Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI)

Herr Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI – Free Report) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 839,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837,530 shares during the quarter. Eneti comprises 0.6% of Herr Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Herr Investment Group LLC owned approximately 2.18% of Eneti worth $7,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Eneti by 497.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eneti in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Eneti during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Eneti by 31.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eneti in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NETI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Eneti from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut Eneti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Eneti Price Performance

Eneti stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 75,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,155. Eneti Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $13.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Eneti Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Eneti’s payout ratio is -7.02%.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti Inc engages in offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

