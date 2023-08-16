Herr Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 597,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,424,000. Annaly Capital Management makes up approximately 0.8% of Herr Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Herr Investment Group LLC owned 0.12% of Annaly Capital Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after buying an additional 4,263,394 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,288,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,154,000 after acquiring an additional 800,940 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,435,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,467,000 after purchasing an additional 194,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on NLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.31.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $19.22. 968,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,853,259. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $27.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.53%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.20%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

