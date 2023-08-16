HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Short Interest Up 10.4% in July

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,360,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 8,480,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 1,307.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DINO traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.38. The company had a trading volume of 937,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.60. HF Sinclair has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $66.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 15.28%.

DINO has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

