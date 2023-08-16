HI Price Hits $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $9.44 million and $527,788.65 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HI has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00327848 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $611,195.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

