Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Short Interest Update

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Highwoods Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE HIW traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $23.22. 99,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,695. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average of $24.04. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $34.95.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HIW. Citigroup lifted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,512,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,502,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,182 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,121,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,727,000 after acquiring an additional 960,178 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4,897.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 843,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,552,000 after acquiring an additional 826,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,161,000 after purchasing an additional 781,475 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Further Reading

