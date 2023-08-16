Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Short Interest Update

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 4,510,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $153.66. 1,211,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $116.39 and a 52 week high of $157.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.53.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.53%.

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.53.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

