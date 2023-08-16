Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Short Interest Update

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,700 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 163,800 shares. Currently, 11.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,044,000 after acquiring an additional 10,042 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 9.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,063 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 24.2% during the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,087 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 54,360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,001,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the second quarter valued at $11,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of HIFS stock traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,527. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52-week low of $173.51 and a 52-week high of $324.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $436.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Hingham Institution for Savings Dividend Announcement

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The savings and loans company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HIFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hingham Institution for Savings to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet cut Hingham Institution for Savings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

