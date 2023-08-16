Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

NYSE:HEP opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.90. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $21.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $139.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.96 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.40%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 103,655.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,647,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $627,821,000 after purchasing an additional 34,614,564 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,821,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,612,000 after buying an additional 298,097 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,835,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,462,000 after buying an additional 352,635 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,745,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,862,000 after buying an additional 40,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,322,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,769,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

