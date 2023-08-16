Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON stock opened at $187.80 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.62. The company has a market capitalization of $124.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

