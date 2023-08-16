Horizen (ZEN) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $106.65 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $106.65 million and approximately $6.57 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $7.61 or 0.00026352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00090975 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00048629 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,019,231 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

