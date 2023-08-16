Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s current full-year earnings is $5.02 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s FY2024 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.52 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HZNP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.71.

HZNP opened at $104.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $113.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 472,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,598,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,222,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 36,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 18,247 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 34,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

