Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,990,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 12,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $210,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,552 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hormel Foods

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 217.1% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on HRL shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of HRL remained flat at $40.24 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 134,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.20. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $51.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.84.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.61%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 64.33%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

