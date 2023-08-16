Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.00

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.
Howden Joinery Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average of $34.38.
Howden Joinery Group Company Profile
Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.
Further Reading
