H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target Cut to C$13.25

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.25 to C$13.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on HRUFF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on HRUFF
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.8 %
About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust
H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $11.4 billion as at March 31, 2023. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high-quality residential, industrial, office and retail properties comprising over 28.7 million square feet.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than H&R Real Estate Investment Trust
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.