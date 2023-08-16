H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target Cut to C$13.25

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.25 to C$13.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HRUFF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

HRUFF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.50. 3,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,530. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average is $8.50. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $10.65.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $11.4 billion as at March 31, 2023. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high-quality residential, industrial, office and retail properties comprising over 28.7 million square feet.

