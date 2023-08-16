H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) PT Lowered to C$12.25

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.25 to C$12.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.17.

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.03 on Wednesday, hitting C$10.22. 379,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,595. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.43. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$9.87 and a 1-year high of C$13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.73.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

