Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Humacyte Trading Up 10.9 %

NASDAQ HUMA opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $462.91 million, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30. Humacyte has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $5.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUMA. Piper Sandler upgraded Humacyte from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.75 to $3.50 in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Humacyte

In other news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 2,625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $7,218,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,365,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,255,774. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 500,000 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,990,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,171,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 2,625,000 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $7,218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,365,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,255,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,009,613 shares of company stock valued at $21,490,568 over the last 90 days. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humacyte

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Humacyte by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Humacyte during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Humacyte by 191.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Humacyte by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,577,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after acquiring an additional 176,846 shares during the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

