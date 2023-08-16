Human Investing LLC Acquires 2,541 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Human Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up 0.8% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Human Investing LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VSGX. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 73.8% during the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

BATS:VSGX traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $52.17. The stock had a trading volume of 52,367 shares. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.79.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

