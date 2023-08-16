Human Investing LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Human Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.17. The stock had a trading volume of 297,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,245. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.49 and its 200 day moving average is $74.62. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $81.68.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

