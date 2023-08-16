Human Investing LLC Cuts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Human Investing LLC lowered its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PAYX traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $122.71. The stock had a trading volume of 399,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,741. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.15.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.87.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

