Human Investing LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Human Investing LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Human Investing LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $23,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,977,000. German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,425,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock remained flat at $75.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 388,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,837,401. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.57 and a 200 day moving average of $75.88. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

