Human Investing LLC Sells 1,494 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Human Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of K. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kellogg by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kellogg by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,500,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,169,000 after acquiring an additional 87,624 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,396,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,431,000 after acquiring an additional 552,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kellogg by 6.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after acquiring an additional 302,388 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.42.

Kellogg Trading Down 0.4 %

K traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.87. 594,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. Kellogg has a one year low of $62.79 and a one year high of $77.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.14.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 94.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $6,541,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,831,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,550,523.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $39,827,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.