Human Investing LLC Sells 3,299 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Human Investing LLC lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,835,000. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $919,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,137,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,706,518. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.56. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

