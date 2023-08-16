Human Investing LLC Sells 538 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Human Investing LLC decreased its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. H&R Block accounts for 0.5% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,066,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,433,000 after purchasing an additional 27,763 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at $7,483,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Trading Up 11.1 %

Shares of HRB traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,769,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,473. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $48.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.01.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.17. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 284.65% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on H&R Block from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HRB

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In other news, Director Richard A. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.54 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,254.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About H&R Block

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.