Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Position Raised by High Ground Investment Management LLP

High Ground Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the quarter. Humana makes up 45.3% of High Ground Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. High Ground Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Humana were worth $46,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Humana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Humana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Humana by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $495.86. The stock had a trading volume of 340,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,373. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.67. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.95.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

