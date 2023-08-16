Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.78

Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.78 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 7.92 ($0.10). Hurricane Energy shares last traded at GBX 7.79 ($0.10), with a volume of 15,350,439 shares traded.

Hurricane Energy Stock Up 4.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £155.02 million, a PE ratio of 194.75, a PEG ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.55.

Hurricane Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.19 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 66.88%.

Hurricane Energy Company Profile

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops hydrocarbon resources from fractured basement reservoirs on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its licenses focused on the Rona Ridge; and assets comprise Lancaster, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick Crest.

