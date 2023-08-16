Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Short Interest Down 11.0% in July

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,480,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the July 15th total of 11,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $1.60 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Hut 8 Mining stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.57. 12,030,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,173,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85. The firm has a market cap of $569.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 4.42. Hut 8 Mining has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 121.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1,045.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space.

