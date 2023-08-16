Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Short Interest Down 11.0% in July

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,480,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the July 15th total of 11,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $1.60 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HUT
Hut 8 Mining Price Performance
Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 121.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hut 8 Mining
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1,045.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.
About Hut 8 Mining
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hut 8 Mining
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.