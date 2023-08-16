Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.98 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative return on equity of 23.49% and a negative net margin of 121.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

Hut 8 Mining Trading Down 3.4 %

HUT stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.54. 1,924,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,104,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 4.42. Hut 8 Mining has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $1.60 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hut 8 Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUT. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hut 8 Mining

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.