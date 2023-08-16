Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.98 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 121.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of HUT stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.54. 5,077,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,124,269. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85. Hut 8 Mining has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 4.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hut 8 Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUT. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUT shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $1.60 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space.

