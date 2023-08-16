IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Securities decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

TSE:IMG opened at C$3.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.64. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of C$1.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.78, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.38.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 2.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

In other IAMGOLD news, Senior Officer Marthinus Wilhelmus Theunissen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.60 per share, with a total value of C$36,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

