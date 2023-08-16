iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 471,700 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the July 15th total of 560,400 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 576,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Insider Activity at iBio

In other news, insider Martin Brenner sold 47,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $27,741.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,770.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 59,901 shares of company stock worth $36,821 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iBio

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iBio in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iBio by 178.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in iBio by 182.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 121,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78,692 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in iBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iBio by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 164,664 shares in the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iBio Trading Down 4.1 %

iBio Company Profile

IBIO traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. 331,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,112. iBio has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $16.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. It operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The Biopharmaceuticals segment involves molecule discovery, development, and licensing activities. The Bioprocessing segment includes contract development and manufacturing services for recombinant proteins.

