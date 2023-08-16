Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 5,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on IEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Icahn Enterprises from $43.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.65. 805,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,710. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Icahn Enterprises has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.91%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -310.08%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

