ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd (LON:LBOW) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 7.40 Per Share

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd (LON:LBOW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 20.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Trading Up 3.8 %

LON LBOW opened at GBX 39.97 ($0.51) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 40.12. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 32.90 ($0.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 62 ($0.79). The stock has a market capitalization of £48.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 770.00.

Get ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments alerts:

About ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.