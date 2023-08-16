ICW Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 397 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in RTX by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in RTX by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,080,000 after buying an additional 1,220,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on RTX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.52. 1,995,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,118,466. The firm has a market cap of $124.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.63. RTX Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

