ICW Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen makes up approximately 1.2% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2,004.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,171,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,094 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $261,294,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,643,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1,414.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,120,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,829 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $249,998,793.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,769,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,021,971.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $249,998,793.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,769,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,021,971.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $2,024,942.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,754,095.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,655,881 shares of company stock worth $310,997,955. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $183.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,967. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $135.14 and a 52-week high of $194.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. The company had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.36.

View Our Latest Report on ABC

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Free Report)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

