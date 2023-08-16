ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Fastenal by 617.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Fastenal stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.52. 691,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,255,442. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.16. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $59.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 71.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

