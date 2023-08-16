ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,375,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,983,235,000 after buying an additional 174,774 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,287,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,439,213,000 after buying an additional 50,756 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $1,351,778,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.75.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $266.63. The company had a trading volume of 911,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,950. The firm has a market cap of $142.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.31 and a 200 day moving average of $234.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

