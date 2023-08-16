ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,313 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up about 1.2% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,733,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 932,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,891,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,897,770. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.02. The company has a market capitalization of $102.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $90.19.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Loop Capital raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

