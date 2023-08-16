ICW Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 73 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,801,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth $294,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $713.35. 96,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $483.19 and a 12 month high of $811.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $746.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $695.83.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.19 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $815.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $738.86.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

