ICW Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,785,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,841,000 after buying an additional 11,404 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 287,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,495,000 after acquiring an additional 61,891 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Fiserv by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,367,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,745,000 after purchasing an additional 893,910 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 3.3% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 57,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,586,528 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.20.

FI traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,051. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $130.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

