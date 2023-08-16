ICW Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 2.2% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 115.4% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 61,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,434,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 12.5% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.8% during the first quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total transaction of $50,060,928.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,927,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,362,257,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total transaction of $50,060,928.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,927,485 shares in the company, valued at $39,362,257,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 399,783 shares of company stock valued at $158,204,310 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $396.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,175,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,035. The company has a 50 day moving average of $389.48 and a 200-day moving average of $375.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $405.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $373.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

