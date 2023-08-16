ICW Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,594.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.15.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded down $11.04 on Wednesday, reaching $157.27. 1,324,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,644. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.69. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.28 and a 12 month high of $205.21. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $534.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.78 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

