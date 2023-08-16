Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Idaho Strategic Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Idaho Strategic Resources by 8,404.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Idaho Strategic Resources by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $574,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Idaho Strategic Resources by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Idaho Strategic Resources stock traded up €0.18 ($0.20) on Wednesday, reaching €5.51 ($5.99). The stock had a trading volume of 13,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,271. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $67.55 million, a P/E ratio of -77.86 and a beta of 0.62. Idaho Strategic Resources has a 1 year low of €4.47 ($4.86) and a 1 year high of €6.38 ($6.93).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Idaho Strategic Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:IDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported €0.01 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of (€0.02) (($0.02)) by €0.03 ($0.03). Idaho Strategic Resources had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of €3.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €3.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Idaho Strategic Resources will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Idaho Strategic Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Idaho Strategic Resources Company Profile

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

Featured Stories

