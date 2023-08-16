Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given New $285.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 65.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Illumina from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Illumina from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.05.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.84. The stock had a trading volume of 585,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,707. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.89 and its 200 day moving average is $204.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Illumina has a twelve month low of $170.33 and a twelve month high of $248.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47, a PEG ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Illumina will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,304,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 125.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

