Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $290.00 to $275.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Illumina traded as low as $171.47 and last traded at $172.00, with a volume of 111314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $176.02.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.84.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,304,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.63.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

