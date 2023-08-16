Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Short Interest Update

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the July 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 565,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Immersion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.22. 321,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,216. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.42. Immersion has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $9.25.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 million. Immersion had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 114.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Immersion will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Immersion’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

In related news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 20,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $162,437.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,049.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Immersion by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Immersion by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Immersion by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Immersion by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Immersion by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 96,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

